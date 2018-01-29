The Only Product You Need to Get Beyoncé's Grammys Brows

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Best Accessories, Janelle Monae

8 Details That Made These 2018 Grammy Awards Looks

ESC: Best Beauty, Hailee Steinfeld

Stunning Hair and Makeup Looks from the Grammy Awards 2018

ESC: Lorde

Lorde Wore a Literal Essay to the Grammys & Matched With a Flask

ESC: Beyonce Knowles

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Beyoncé arrived to the Grammys in typical Queen Bey fashion: extra.

Between the structural hat, Alain Mikli angular sunglasses and insane Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings—on top of her custom Nicolas Jebron velvet dress, which featured two very high slits—it was impossible not to feel the "Sorry" singer's presence. While she may at times feel so beyond our reality—especially sitting next to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy—her beauty look was actually quite relatable.

Makeup artist Sir John used a spectrum of products, ranging from affordable L'Oreal to YSL Beauty. But perhaps the most surprising tidbit is that the pro simply applied cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow to get Bey's arch.

Photos

Best Beauty at the Grammy Awards 2018

While there's less precision, the waxy formula (applied on a with a spoolie) acts more like a pomade, which helps to fill and shape at the time (read: no more spending 10 minutes just on one brow). See—Beyoncé…she's just like us.

Granted, it did take three different products to create her lip look, but for the perfect purple shade, it's worth the effort, right?

To see all the products used on Beyoncé's Grammys look, keep scrolling.

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 1

To start, apply Glossier Skin Tint ($26) all over.

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 2

Apply L'Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit ($16.99), utilizing lighter tones under the eyes and darker tones to create dimension and contour.

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 3

Apply Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam ($18) on the apples of the cheeks. 

Article continues below

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 4

To create a flawless highlight, Sir John used L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion on Bey's cheekbones, bridge of her nose and other high points of her face. 

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 5

Use L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder ($14.99) in Sunlight on top.

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 6

Create a cat-eye look with L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Feline Liner Noir ($9.99) on the top lash line. 

Article continues below

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 7

For the bottom of the eye, apply YSL Beauty Eye Duo Smoker in Smokey Brown ($30) near the lash line to create a soft look.

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 8

Apply L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise on the lashes to create a very feathery lash look.

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 9

Simply apply Glossier Boy Brow ($16).

Article continues below

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 10

Apply L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Strike A Matte-ch ($8.99) all over the lip. 

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 11

Mix YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Fuchsia Intime ($36) with...

ESC: Beyonce Makeup

Step 12

Carmine Encounter ($36) and apply on to lip. 

Article continues below

Would you try this look?

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Red Carpet , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.