The Only Product You Need to Get Beyoncé's Grammys Brows

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Beyoncé arrived to the Grammys in typical Queen Bey fashion: extra.
Between the structural hat, Alain Mikli angular sunglasses and insane Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings—on top of her custom Nicolas Jebron velvet dress, which featured two very high slits—it was impossible not to feel the "Sorry" singer's presence. While she may at times feel so beyond our reality—especially sitting next to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy—her beauty look was actually quite relatable.
Makeup artist Sir John used a spectrum of products, ranging from affordable L'Oreal to YSL Beauty. But perhaps the most surprising tidbit is that the pro simply applied cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow to get Bey's arch.
While there's less precision, the waxy formula (applied on a with a spoolie) acts more like a pomade, which helps to fill and shape at the time (read: no more spending 10 minutes just on one brow). See—Beyoncé…she's just like us.
Granted, it did take three different products to create her lip look, but for the perfect purple shade, it's worth the effort, right?
To see all the products used on Beyoncé's Grammys look, keep scrolling.
To start, apply Glossier Skin Tint ($26) all over.
Apply L'Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit ($16.99), utilizing lighter tones under the eyes and darker tones to create dimension and contour.
Apply Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam ($18) on the apples of the cheeks.
To create a flawless highlight, Sir John used L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion on Bey's cheekbones, bridge of her nose and other high points of her face.
Use L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder ($14.99) in Sunlight on top.
Create a cat-eye look with L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Feline Liner Noir ($9.99) on the top lash line.
For the bottom of the eye, apply YSL Beauty Eye Duo Smoker in Smokey Brown ($30) near the lash line to create a soft look.
Apply L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise on the lashes to create a very feathery lash look.
Simply apply Glossier Boy Brow ($16).
Apply L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Strike A Matte-ch ($8.99) all over the lip.
Mix YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Fuchsia Intime ($36) with...
Carmine Encounter ($36) and apply on to lip.
