Look Back at All the Times Blue Ivy Carter Slayed at the Grammys Over the Years

Michele Crowe/CBS
Michele Crowe/CBS
Blue Ivy Carter may only be six years old, but she's already a force to be reckoned with...
The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z made headlines when she attended the 2018 Grammy Awards tonight to support her eight-time nominated father and almost seemed to shut them down with a single hand motion.
Make no mistake, Blue was serving up some serious sass just by sitting in her seat and it wasn't just her parents who were in awe of the tiny dynamo—the rest of the world took notice.
And while Bey and Blue may have skipped the red carpet tonight, their celeb offspring has been a staple (and scene stealer) at award shows pretty much since she came out of the womb and her many trips to the Grammys has been no different.
In 2014, Blue's Grammy presence was pretty low key—she was mostly backstage. But when Jay won the Grammy for the Best/Rap Sung Collaboration for "Holy Grail" featuring Justin Timberlake, Hova made sure to give his little gal a big shout out.
During his acceptance speech, Jay said: 'I want to thank God, I mean, a little bit for this award, but also all the universe for conspiring and for putting that beautiful light of a young lady in my life.' Holding his golden gramophone statue up high, he added, "I want to tell Blue, 'Look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!'"
Since then, Blue's presence at music's biggest night has been anything but under the radar. Check it out...
Michele Crowe/CBS
Shawn Carter and his ladies gave some serious 'tude when they sat in the audience at the Grammys. Jay was nominated for eight awards but brought home none.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Blue Ivy wasn't above looking her dad square in the face when she attended the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
CBS
The 6-year-old showed who was really in control of her parents when she shut things down at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Article continues below
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Blue sat perfectly still between her proud parents at the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Jason Kempin/WireImage
On Feb. 9, 2015, Rihanna posted this photo on her Instagram of her and the tot, who was donning a Christian Dior ensemble, at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. The "Diamond" singer wrote, "Blue told me she likes my fluffy dress lol! She was also fully aware that she was in Dior, and not afraid to let ya know ok."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Daddy was showing Blue some love, and Blue was showing daddy her indifference at the Grammys in 2017.
Article continues below
The 3-year-old didn't appear in the crowd at the 2014 Grammy Awards but she definitely made an appearance backstage.
Jump for Joy: Daddy's girl is known for her stoic face, but even the wee one couldn't help but get up and get excited!
Cat's Pajamas: Blue was all about her Hello Kitty Purse and her Gucci suit, which was a nod to the late icon Prince.
Although nominated for eight awards at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Jay took home none. Good thing he's got three kids and a loving wife to come home to!
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28