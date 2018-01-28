Bruno Mars Dances His Way to Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards

When it was time to crown the final award of the night at the 2018 Grammys, U2 and the Edge had the honor of announcing Bruno as the winner for Album of the Year.
"Thank you so much. First off, to the other nominees in this category—Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino—you are the reasons I'm in the studio pulling my hair out because I know you guys are only going to come with the top shelf artistry and music and thank you guys for blessing the world with your music. I mean that," Bruno explained.
While he admitted to drinking and celebrating throughout the night, the "24K Magic" singer also wanted to share a story where he gave credit to the people who helped inspire such a special album.
"So I'm 15 years old and I'm opening up a show in Hawaii called the Magic of Polynesia….My job in that show was to entertain about 1,000 people, 1,000 tourists from all over the world. And I put together a set list like 10 to 12 songs and I will be honest, I was incredible at 15," he joked. "And later on in life, I found out that those songs that I was singing were written by either Baby Face, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis or Teddy Riley."
Bruno continued, "And with those songs I remember seeing it. I remember seeing it first-hand people dancing that had never met each other from two sides of the globe, dancing with each other, toasting with each other, celebrating together. All I wanted to do with this album was that. And you know, those sings were written with nothing but joy and for one reason and for one reason only, and that's love."
With songs such as "Finesse," "That's What I Like" and "Versace on the Floor," music fans and Grammy voters agree that he accomplished that and much more.
"That's all I wanted to bring with this album and hopefully I could feel that again and see everybody dancing and everybody moving. So I would like to dedicate this award to them, they are my heroes," Bruno shared. "They are my teachers, they laid the foundation. This album wouldn't exist if it wasn't for these guys that have written these songs. You know, I had to sprinkle a little Mars sauce on it."
During the night, Bruno also walked away with Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best Engineered Album, Best R&B Album and Record of the Year.
