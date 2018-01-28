Bruno Mars Dances His Way to Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Tonight is all about Bruno Mars!

When it was time to crown the final award of the night at the 2018 Grammys, U2 and the Edge had the honor of announcing Bruno as the winner for Album of the Year.

"Thank you so much. First off, to the other nominees in this category—Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino—you are the reasons I'm in the studio pulling my hair out because I know you guys are only going to come with the top shelf artistry and music and thank you guys for blessing the world with your music. I mean that," Bruno explained.

While he admitted to drinking and celebrating throughout the night, the "24K Magic" singer also wanted to share a story where he gave credit to the people who helped inspire such a special album.

"So I'm 15 years old and I'm opening up a show in Hawaii called the Magic of Polynesia….My job in that show was to entertain about 1,000 people, 1,000 tourists from all over the world. And I put together a set list like 10 to 12 songs and I will be honest, I was incredible at 15," he joked. "And later on in life, I found out that those songs that I was singing were written by either Baby Face, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis or Teddy Riley."