Bruno Mars Wins Record of the Year, Thanks Longtime Girlfriend Jessica Caban at 2018 Grammys

Bruno Mars is a big winner tonight!
Despite some stiff competition, Mars walked away with the golden gramophone for "24K Magic" at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The award was presented to the smooth singer by Alicia Keys
The other nominees for Record of the Year were Childish Gambino's "Redbone," Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito," Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J.," and Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE."
When the singer took to the stage as his hit song blasted, he tried to get the tune to continue playing for the audience, "Turn it up, play it again, too many ballads tonight!"
While on stage, Bruno thanked his longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban, whom he has been dating since 2011. He made sure to give her a shout out, saying, "My lady, Jessica, I love you baby. Thank you for being my rock and being on my side throughout this whole process."
The 32-year-old also thanked his band and concluded the brief speech by saying, "This is for the fans."
In 2017, the Grammy for Record of the Year went to Adele for "Hello."
For the second year in a row, James Corden hosted the rockin' award show, which moved the party moved from its home base of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the legendary venue last hosted the annual event.
For those of you who may be confused by the term "Record of the Year" verses "Song of the Year or "Album of the Year," the Record of the Year is awarded for a single or for one track off an album. This award goes to the performing artist, the producer, recording engineer and/or mixer for that song. The word "record" means a particular recorded song, but not its composition or the album.
Before awards were announced, Jay-Z led the night with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six nods.
"I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said to E! News when the nominations were revealed in November. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."
