Bruno Mars Wins Record of the Year, Thanks Longtime Girlfriend Jessica Caban at 2018 Grammys

Bruno Mars is a big winner tonight!

Despite some stiff competition, Mars walked away with the golden gramophone for "24K Magic" at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The award was presented to the smooth singer by Alicia Keys

The other nominees for Record of the Year were Childish Gambino's "Redbone," Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito," Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J.," and Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE."

When the singer took to the stage as his hit song blasted, he tried to get the tune to continue playing for the audience, "Turn it up, play it again, too many ballads tonight!"

While on stage, Bruno thanked his longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban, whom he has been dating since 2011. He made sure to give her a shout out, saying, "My lady, Jessica, I love you baby. Thank you for being my rock and being on my side throughout this whole process."

The 32-year-old also thanked his band and concluded the brief speech by saying, "This is for the fans."