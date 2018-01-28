Watch Blue Ivy Shut Down Beyoncé and Jay-Z at 2018 Grammys

CBS
CBS
Well, well, it looks as though we have found out who is the real ruler of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's home.
That would be their eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The 6-year-old girl demonstrated her hypnotic power of persuasion over her parents—and according to some people on Twitter, the world—at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Seated in between her parents, Blue made a gesture that appeared to say "shut it down" or "calm down" at both Bey and Jay after they joined other audience members in clapping during American-Cuban pop singer Camila Cabello's speech about Dreamers and immigration reform.
Naturally, the adorable moment went viral. And it looks like Blue's baby brother and sister, twins Sir and Rumi, will have some fierce competition growing up!
Blue Ivy controlling the crowd and the world. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oWLnRFlvcT— Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 29, 2018
Blue Ivy was like ?no no I will give the signal to clap? ? pic.twitter.com/6BqLqutKYY— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 29, 2018
Blue Ivy pulled a ?calm down relax. it?s not that serious? perfect stan twitter gif pic.twitter.com/zdhx4tdCHh— sabree (@GOLDNVINTAGE) January 29, 2018
The icon #BlueIvy has spoken... mom we are not clapping right now #Beyonce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sF3RS6jqcZ— Nathalee Allen (@Nattayyyy) January 29, 2018
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Jay-Z was nominated for eight Grammys at this year's ceremony.
The 2018 Grammy Awards were hosted by James Corden and aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28.
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28