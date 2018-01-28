Hillary Clinton, Cardi B and More Participate in Fire and Fury Spoken Word Auditions at the 2018 Grammys

Attention Grammy voters: The Best Spoken Word Album category just got a bit more competitive for 2019.

During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, James Corden wanted to point out non singers who have picked up trophies in year's past.

As it turns out, the Best Spoken Word Album has been won by Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Barack Obama and other familiar politicians.

"We know that our current president loves winning the award and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year's winner," James joked when bringing up the highly publicized Fire and Fury book written by Michael Wolff. "The question I've got is, who will be the narrator?"

In a pre-taped segment, stars including John Legend, Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled read a few familiar lines from the book.