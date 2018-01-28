Hillary Clinton, Cardi B and More Participate in Fire and Fury Spoken Word Auditions at the 2018 Grammys

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N— JAMES IS HOSTING THE GRAMMYS TONIGHT (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018
Attention Grammy voters: The Best Spoken Word Album category just got a bit more competitive for 2019.
During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, James Corden wanted to point out non singers who have picked up trophies in year's past.
As it turns out, the Best Spoken Word Album has been won by Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Barack Obama and other familiar politicians.
"We know that our current president loves winning the award and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year's winner," James joked when bringing up the highly publicized Fire and Fury book written by Michael Wolff. "The question I've got is, who will be the narrator?"
In a pre-taped segment, stars including John Legend, Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled read a few familiar lines from the book.
"If Trump wasn't having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then more to his liking, he was in bed at that time with a cheese burger," rapper Cardi B read. "Why am I reading this s--t? I can't believe he really…this is how he lives his life?"
In another passage, Cher read, "His combover: The color was a product called Just for Men. The longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump's orange blond hair color."
Ultimately, there was one audition that left James shouting that he found the winner. Ladies and gentleman, may we present to you Hillary Clinton's audition?
"He had a long time fear of being poisoned. One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald's," she read. "Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade."
What does President Donald Trump have to say? We're monitoring his Twitter and will let you know.
