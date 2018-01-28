Cardi B Is Living Her Best Life at the 2018 Grammys

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 7:26 PM

Cardi B had a great time at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was nominated for two awards at the ceremony and even though she didn't take home the awards, she still appeared to have a blast at the show. Cardi B was accompanied to the show by her sister Hennessy and the duo posed on the red carpet together. "LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM," Cardi B captioned a photo of herself with her sister on the red carpet.

She also shared a video on Instagram on Sunday of her reaction to receiving a note from Bono!

"Oh my God, I got a f--king note from Bono," Cardi B said. "He knows me!"

During the show, Cardi B also took the stage with Bruno Mars to perform their hit song, "Finesse." And look how happy she is talking to Jay-Z! The duo was photographed sharing a laugh at the show on Sunday.

Sounds like a pretty incredible time to us! And be sure to check out Cardi B's red carpet interview with Giuliana Rancic above!

