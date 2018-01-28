James Corden Gives 2018 Grammy Nominees "Consolation Puppies" After Losing Awards

James Corden had a super cute surprise for 2018 Grammy Awards nominees who didn't receive an award on Sunday.

After Dave Chappelle won the award for Best Comedy Album at the show, the host of the show took the stage to make an announcement.

"Congratulations Dave Chappelle, now I should say to all the nominees this evening who are not going home with a Grammy...I don't want anybody to be upset tonight," Corden told the audience. "So the good news is, nobody goes home empty handed, because all night we'll be handing out consolation puppies. OK so if you didn't get a Grammy, you get a puppy!"

It seems though that Kelly Clarkson didn't get her puppy! She jokingly tweeted Sunday, "I mean, what the hell @JKCorden and @RecordingAcad I didn't get my puppy consolation prize?! I'm calling bulls--t. Y'all owe me a puppy #puppyless,"

Watch the cute video above!

