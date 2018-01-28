Rihanna Wears the Latex Dress in a Whole New Way for the Grammys
by
Diana Nguyen
|
Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 6:15 PM
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Loyalty. Loyalty. Loyalty.
Rihanna may not have walked the 2018 Grammys red carpet—to much disappointment—but fans stood by her as she collected her ninth Grammy for her featured credit on Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty." Living up to the award show's risk-taking nature, Riri wasn't wearing the typical sequined gown or a politically charged ensemble, but she did appear in her signature look: an oversize coat buttoned just enough to slightly drape over the shoulders and expose a deep neckline.
While the "Love on the Brain" singer typically prefers the look in denim, she chose an aubergine Alexander Vauthier patent coat featuring a latex-like sheen. With matching boots. And matching gloves.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
The look is quite different than other latex pieces stars like Nicki Minaj or Kim Kardashian have worn. Unlike its form-fitting counterparts, the material draped across Rihanna's body in a much more architectural way.
The Fenty Beauty founder accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and statement gem earrings. Of course, Rihanna's makeup was flawless and perfectly complemented the deep purple coat. Her pigmented blush sculpted her cheeks while a berry lip topped off the look.
The singer's actual Grammys look was in stark contrast to the monochrome white ensemble she posted on Instagram just hours before the event, leaving fans to believe she might be wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana lingerie-type mini-dress with an oversize coat and train. Perhaps it was just one of many options.
move
close
Now Playing
Up Next
2018 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers
Which look do you like best?
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28