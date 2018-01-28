Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Shouts Out ''Jay-Z for President!'' at 2018 Grammys

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
It was a tough race at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but this year the Grammy for Best Rap Album goes to...Kendrick Lamar for DAMN.
The "HUMBLE." rapper beat out Jay-Z's 4:44 for the honor, which was presented by funnyman Dave Chappelle. The other nominees for Best Rap Album were Migos for Culture, Rapsody for Laila's Wisdom and Tyler, The Creator for Flower Boy.
During his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old rapper said, "From the jump I thought it was about the accolades and cars and clothes but it is really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve, for the next listener, the next generation after that, you know what I'm saying?"
It appeared that the audience did, as Lamar was met with copious amounts of applause.
Last year, the Grammy for Best Rap Album went to Chance the Rapper.
For the second year in a row, The Late Late Show's James Corden is playing host at the musical show.
The party moved from its home base of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the 60th annual show—and big things are happening in the Big Apple. It's been 15 years since the legendary venue last hosted the annual music event.
To celebrate the big return to the City That Never Sleeps, there will be a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Broadway icon Patti LuPone and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will also perform.
Additionally, Sting, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Lady Gaga and more have hit the stage tonight with power-packed performances.
