Shakira Makes History With 2018 Grammy Win for Best Latin Pop Album

by Diana Marti | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:28 PM

Gracias por este Grammy! / Thank you for this Grammy! Shak

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on

Shakira just made history!

Although the Colombian superstar didn't attend this year's Grammy Awards, she just changed in the game in a big way. 

The 40-year-old singer is officially the first female artist to win twice in the Best Latin Pop Album category at Grammys. 

The star took to Instagram to thank all of her fans and shared even shared two video messages in English and Spanish. 

"Wow, I just heard that we won the Best Latin Pop Album of the Year, and this is unbelievable. Thank you so much for your support with this album and to my entire career," Shak proudly says. "I love you so much!" 

"Shakira's El Dorado is among the nominees for Best Latin Pop Album. Shakira won in that category 17 years ago for Shakira--MTV Unplugged. She is vying to become the first female artists to win twice in this category," the Recording Academy shared in a tweet

Just this past Friday the superstar released the sultry music video for her song "Trap" featuring Maluma

"We worked on this song almost a year ago when we were working the "Chantaje" song in Barcelona, and I told her that there was a genre that is happening in the streets and the underground world," Maluma tells E! News. 

This kicks off an exciting week for the star, who just celebrated her son Milan Piqué's 5th birthday and tomorrow her youngest son Sasha Piqué turns three. At the end of the week on Friday, both Shakira and her longtime beau will be celebrating their birthdays. That's right, aside from being absolutely adorable, these two also share birthdays, Shak will be turning 41 and Piqué will turn 31.

Congrats to Shakira for this incredible accomplishment! 

