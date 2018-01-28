EXCLUSIVE!

Pink Talks "Teary" Grocery Store Encounter With Fellow Mom at 2018 Grammys: "Life Is Hard"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jay Z, Cardi B, 2018, Grammy Awards

Jay-Z Is Everyone's Favorite Person at the Grammys 2018

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Wears the Latex Dress in a Whole New Way for the Grammys

James Corden, 2017 Grammys

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Family Portrait #grammys

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink is sharing more details on her emotional encounter with a fellow mom at a grocery store.

The "What About Us" singer stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before Sunday's 2018 Grammys and talked about her "teary" meeting. Last month, Pink pleaded with fellow moms on Twitter to "give ourselves and each other a break" after meeting a fellow mom in a grocery store.

"She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy," Pink said. "And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot."

Read

Pink Pleads With Fellow Moms to Give Ourselves and Each Other a Break

"And I was like, 'Yeah I guess I do,'" Pink continued. "I just, you know, life is hard."

She then added, "She finds strength in knowing that someone like me is out there screwing it all up too."

Before exiting the interview, Pink shared that her mother, her husband and their daughter Willow were all there with her on the red carpet.

"It's a family affair," she told Seacrest.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Apple News , Top Stories , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.