DJ Khaled Gushes Over Son Asahd at 2018 Grammys: ''I Love Being a Father''

And another red carpet!

It wouldn't be the 2018 Grammys without a totally twinning, red carpet appearance by super dad DJ Khaled and his mini-me son Asahd, who both rocked out in matching red velvet suits.

The music man, who said he was "switching up to another suit" for his "Wild Thoughts" Grammys performance with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and his 1-year-old son stopped by to talk to E!'s Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet and the too-cute pair spread some seriously positive vibes on Sunday night in New York City.

"Me and Asahd have been in the studio cooking on a lot of great things and if you all know me well, I'm the king of the anthems."

While on the red carpet, Seacrest posed the DJ a question from a fan, "If you weren't' a musician what your Plan B be?"

DJ Khaled said, "There's never a Plan B. There's always a Plan A. I'll be great...whatever it is and I continue being great. I will be grateful."

"I encourage everyone out there—do stuff that you love to do and I love being a father, I love doing music, I love life," said the proud papa.

When asked about whether or not the stylish little man is going on tour with his dad, the "I'm the One" entertainer said that Asahd "going to pop in and out of the tour" because the baby boy is doing "big things" and has "his own schedule."

Of course, he is! The 1-year-old baby mogul is already a music producer!