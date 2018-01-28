Sam Smith Is Still So Nervous About Performing New Music—Especially at the 2018 Grammys

John Shearer/Invision/AP
Just because Sam Smith is a pro doesn't mean he's free of nerves.
Before taking to the stage and performing at the 2018 Grammys, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer appeared on Live From the Red Carpet to discuss music's biggest night.
With hours to go until his performance, Sam was the first to admit that he's a little nervous.
"Singing in front of people is still nerve-racking. Yeah, it is. It's mad," he told Ryan Seacrest. "It will be fun tonight. I'm excited to get this lyric and this song out there and yes, I'm excited."
One performance that was extra wild was performing at the Sydney Opera House. As for why it got Sam so nervous?
"That's because I'd just been on holiday so I was out drinking for six weeks and I forgot what my job was so, it's good," he joked. "After the first two shows, I got into it. I feel like I'm in the swing of things now."
Fears aside, Sam was supporting the Time's Up movement by wearing a white rose. While on the red carpet, the singer showed his support for equality especially in the LGBT community.
"I hope we get better. And I just hope we keep striving forward towards equality for absolutely everyone and every situation across the board," he shared. "Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs it now."
As for all those personal songs off his latest album The Thrill of It All, Sam is looking forward to the audience's reactions once he hits the road.
"It's really hard to gauge how people are connected to it until I go on tour," Sam explained. "When I'm on tour, that's when you really get that opportunity to see your fans and see what the music is doing. I can't wait for that moment."
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28