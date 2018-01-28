See Music's Cutest Couples Hit the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Celebrities at 2018 Grammys Dish on White Roses

2018 Grammys Celebrity Mother Moments

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Wears the Latex Dress in a Whole New Way for the Grammys

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

So many power couples! 

If we're totally honest, the music industry definitely has a hand up when it comes to all of the iconic celebrity power couples. From Reba McEntire and Anthony Lasuzzo to the unstoppable duo that is Maren Morris and her man Ryan Hurd, can it get any better than this?! Nope, it definitely can't.

Your only goal after tonight should be to find someone who slays on a red carpet like Luis Fonsi and wife Agueda Lopez. We would say relationship goals but that would just be stating the obvious. Basically, click through the gallery below at your own risk of serious jealousy. You're welcome. 

Photos

Celebrity Couples at the 2018 Grammys

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Love And Sex , Couples , Music , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.