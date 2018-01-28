Khalid "Excited" to Be at Grammys After Tweeting 4 Years Ago He Wanted to Go

Almost exactly four years ago, R&B artist Khalid tweeted, "I want to go to the Grammys one day."
Last November, the nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced. Khalid (full name Khalid Donnel Robinson) received not one but five first nominations, including a nod for Best New Artist.
"Wow. I did it," he tweeted in response to his Grammys wish.
"I'm so excited," Khalid told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards. "It's crazy, because four years ago, I tweeted I wanna go to the Grammys one day, and four years later, I'm here."
"It's way overwhelming than what I thought it would be, but it's magical, it's amazing," he said. "I brought my parents too, so they're gonna be in the crowd. It's gonna be great."
Khalid made another wish on the air—to start a foundation for music education in his home town of El Paso, Texas.
Khalid rose to fame in 2017 with his hit debut single "Location," which was nominated for Best R&B Song. He lost to Bruno Mars.
He also lost Best Urban Contemporary Album to The Weeknd. Khalid and fellow nominee Alessia Cara are both featured on nominee Logic's 2017 single "1-800-273-8255," which is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.
