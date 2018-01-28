Best of the 2018 Grammys Glambot

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
We love a red carpet moment as much as anyone, but the ones that happen at the Grammys have a way of standing out.
Remember last year when Ceelo Green wore a head-to-toe gold ensemble? Or think back to 1999 when Lil' Kim wore her now infamous purple pasties outfit. These are memories that stick with you, and the only thing that would make 'em better is seeing them through the lens of the Glambot.
Well, ask and you shall receive. To see it all, from Kristin Cavallari in her white hot gown to Ice-T and Coco bringing some couple goals inspo, keep scrolling!
Everybody knows that Ice Loves Coco, and if this Glambot moment isn't proof enough, we don't know what it.
Seriously, though: Who doesn't love Kelly Clarkson?
Yeah, we can get down with this Lil Uzi Vert Glambot moment.
Bebe Rexha gives new meaning to classic glamour in her light pink number.
We wouldn't blame you if you wanted to give Khalid a great big hug after seeing this.
Janelle Monáe gives the term sharp brand new life with her rad floral print suit.
One question: When do we get to hang out with the dudes from Imagine Dragons?
Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina prove that stage presence runs in the family.
Common is a ball of energy as he takes on the camera.
Is it any surprise that Rita Ora smolders when it's her turn in the Glambot?
When you've got it, you've got it. Camila Cabello brings the heat in her classic red look.
Luis Fonsi and his wife Águeda López are giving us all the feels.
Pink always means business, but she's especially badass in her Glambot closeup.
Ah, The Chainsmokers. These two always know how to strike a pose.
When it comes to camera-ready confidence, Alessia Cara knows what's up.
Big Sean certainly has our attention in his dapper dark blue getup.
SZA's got us all but hypnotized as she takes her turn in the Glambot.
Brace yourself: Lady Gaga gracing the Glambot with her presence is the best thing you'll see all day.
Nick Jonas certainly knows a thing or two about red carpet swagger.
Leave it to E!'s own Erin Lim to make her corduroy tuxedo dress the closet staple we never knew we needed.
One thing is clear: supermodel Heidi Klum has mastered the art of the hair flip.
The always fresh Jaden Smith gives the cam some much appreciated love.
Kristin Cavallari sure knows how to make a red carpet entrance in her white hot two-piece set.
Could Sam Smith be any more perfect as he takes his shot in front of the camera?
Kesha isn't messing around in her cool teal suit.
No one does glam quite like makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starrr (and this bold Grammys look is no exception).
Craving more? There's more red carpet fashion where that came from. Click here to dive in.