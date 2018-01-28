Here's Why Lorde Won't Be Performing at the 2018 Grammys

We hate to share this news, but it doesn't look like Lorde will be performing at music's biggest night.

While fans were hopeful that the "Green Light" singer was going to sing at the 2018 Grammys, multiple reports say it just won't happen this year.

TMZ reports that Lorde was hoping to perform one of her songs from her nominated album Melodrama. After all, she is nominated for Album of the Year.

But according to Variety, Lorde was only approached to perform with other artists during the tribute to the late Tom Petty. The song she was reportedly offered to sing was "American Girl."

Ultimately, it appears the singer and the Grammys were unable to reach an agreement before the show.