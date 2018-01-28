Did Kendall Jenner throw shade at Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's sister Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex has been dating the 19-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, for several months. On Saturday, the two were photographed with two of his and Kourtney's three children—son Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5, leaving a Malibu restaurant, marking the first time Sofia has been spotted with the kids or with any of Scott or Kourtney's family members.
A photo slideshow from the group's outing was posted on the fan-run Instagram account @scottthelord. A comment that appeared to have been posted by Kendall's official account read, "Awww Scott and his kids," accompanied by a smiley face.
The comment has since been deleted, but not before many people responded to it. Some found it funny, while others clapped back at her.
"@kendalljenner obvious you were throwing shade," user @kelli_jean13 said.
User @garciajimena303 called Kendall a "snake." Others noted that one of her sisters was dating a younger man—38-year-old Kourtney's boyfriend Younes Bendjima is 24.
"@kendalljenner childdddddd Scott deserves to be happy too," wrote user @yrn_mika.
Others interpreted the comment differently.
"What did she say that was wrong though? She states a fact. Scott is there with his kids," wrote user @michxm86. "Simple."
Kendall has not responded to the comments.