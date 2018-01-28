Did Kendall Jenner Throw Shade at Scott Disick and Sofia Richie?

Did Kendall Jenner throw shade at Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's sister Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex has been dating the 19-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, for several months. On Saturday, the two were photographed with two of his and Kourtney's three children—son Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5, leaving a Malibu restaurant, marking the first time Sofia has been spotted with the kids or with any of Scott or Kourtney's family members.

A photo slideshow from the group's outing was posted on the fan-run Instagram account @scottthelord. A comment that appeared to have been posted by Kendall's official account read, "Awww Scott and his kids," accompanied by a smiley face.

The comment has since been deleted, but not before many people responded to it. Some found it funny, while others clapped back at her.

"@kendalljenner obvious you were throwing shade," user @kelli_jean13 said.

User @garciajimena303 called Kendall a "snake." Others noted that one of her sisters was dating a younger man—38-year-old Kourtney's boyfriend Younes Bendjima is 24.

"@kendalljenner childdddddd Scott deserves to be happy too," wrote user @yrn_mika.

Others interpreted the comment differently.

"What did she say that was wrong though? She states a fact. Scott is there with his kids," wrote user @michxm86. "Simple."

Kendall has not responded to the comments.

