Beyoncé and Jay-Z Slay Date Night at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyoncé and Jay-Z looked fabulous attending the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday.

According to her website, the "Formation" singer wore a custom, long-sleeve black gown by AzziAndOsta. She also accessorized her look with a leather beret by Eric Javitz, heels by Jimmy Choo and a Valentino bag. And because she's music royalty, Queen B added a touch of bling with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

As for her rapper hubby, Jay-Z wore a suit by Musike Frére along with a classic bowtie.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the big event. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Hudson and Cardi B attended the big bash, as well.