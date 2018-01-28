Sofia Richie Has First Date Night With Scott Disick and His Kids

In early September 2017, the pair were first spotted out together in Los Angeles. Days after that, they weren't hiding their affection on social media, kissing, canoodling and having a grand old time for all to see.

Since then it's been non-stop for Scott and Sofia. From romantic dinners to kiss-filled outings on yachts and PDA-tastic strolls, the twosome have been showing some major affection for each other everywhere they go. The couple has been to Miami twice, Mexico on several occasions and hopped over to Aspen for snowy New Year's. They clearly can't get enough of each other despite their unlikely union.

And while many have been shaking their heads at the love match, onlookers can't get enough about Scott and Sofia.

Interestingly enough, Kourtney has yet to say anything about her ex's relationship with the teen and that may be because she's got a young one of her own. The 38-year-old is getting more serious with her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whom she just took on a sexy trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.

Looks like Scott and Kourtney may have finally moved on!