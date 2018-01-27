Inside the Fabulous Life of Mindy Kaling's Daughter Katherine Kaling

Mindy Kaling's newborn daughter may only be six weeks old, but that doesn't mean her life isn't already absolutely fabulous!
Last month, E! News has exclusively learned that the 38-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine Kaling, on Dec. 15. Since then the funny lady has been able to shower her first-born baby with love, some pretty cool presents and some pretty cool people.
Let's take a walk through her fab life...
A Library of Books: Mindy has written three books and a play called Matt and Ben, and her friend/ex-boyfriend BJ Novak has also written two popular children's books, The Book With No Pictures and One More Thing—so the little lady is sure to have some good reads!
A Winged Stroller: Mindy gave fans a sneaky peek at her daughter's arm earlier this month. She also showed followers that the baby girl is riding around in a pimped out Cybex Jeremy Scott Gold Wings Stroller, which will run you $2500 at Babies R Us.
Fresh Threads: The former Office star posted a photo of some of the babe's oh-so-stylin' wardrobe, gifted by Adidas—the Adidas Mini Rodini Infant Tracksuit ($70) and EQT Support ADV Mini Rodini Shoes ($70).
Couture Clothes: Mindy's even been gifted tiny versions of her own couture clothes!
Luscious Locks: The Kimble Hair Studio in West Hollywood stayed open late just for Mindy and would be the perfect place for Katherine Kaling's first haircut or blow out.
Sweet Doll Collection: Dolls are cool when you're a kid, but imagine having a doll based on your mom's character Mrs. Who from A Wrinkle in Time? Now that's pretty fabulous!
A-List Playdates: Katherine can have some rad hang time with the offspring of her mom's co-stars. She could have a blast with Jenna Fischer's 3-year-old daughter Harper Marie Kirk, as well as John Kraskini and Emily Blunt's daughters Violet, 1, and Hazel, 2.
Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Gifts Galore: Jimmy Fallon gifted Mindy some Petite Plume red-and-white-striped pajamas ($58) and two organic cotton rattles by Estella. One was in the shape of an owl ($18) and one in the shape of a ball on it ($16).
Fashion Plate: Mindy is all about her totally cute style and there's no reason that Katherine won't be either!
Trendsetting Friends: The quirky star's ladyfriends could certainly help her. Jessica Alba could easily gift Mindy some The Honest Company products. Mindy could get some parenting advice from Reese Witherspoon and life advice from A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey.
Reporting by Hiba Bary and Holly Passalaqua