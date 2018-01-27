Inside Margot Robbie's Private Marriage to Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie keeps her personal life private, especially when it comes to love.

The 27-year-old Australian Oscar-nominated I, Tonya actress and Suicide Squad star wed Tom Ackerley, her then-boyfriend of three years, in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. They never announced their engagement. Robbie later confirmed their marriage on Instagram via a photo of the two kissing, with her holding up her ring ringer.

A source told E! News exclusively that Robbie "values her privacy and prefers to stay out of the spotlight." She and her husband, the insider said, "are inseparable and the best of friends."

"They are a lovely couple and very much newlyweds," the source said. "They have a lot in common and love to travel and be adventurous. They're either surfing or snowboarding or hiking together. It's what they love the most, to be out in nature and be active."

"When Margot isn't working she is really a homebody and wants to be at home in her sweats with her husband," the source added. "You won't find them out at trendy hotspots too much."