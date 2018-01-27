Armie Hammer Back on Twitter ''Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes''

Guess who's back, back again on Twitter? That would be Armie Hammer.

The 31-year-old Call Me By Your Name star had quit the social network in late November, just after BuzzFeed published a scathing opinion article about him titled "Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen." When asked at TheWrap's Screening Series why he left Twitter, "This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off."

The actor, also known for past roles in The Social Network and The Lone Ranger and who was recently nominated for his first Golden Globe, returned to the social network on Friday night, tweeting, "Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes..."

"They should put a blood alcohol measuring device on cell phones to keep you from drunkenly reactivating your Twitter..." he added.