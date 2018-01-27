Jonas Brothers and Other Celebs Party at Pre-2018 Grammys Bashes

Before the party, all three Jonas brothers enjoyed a late dinner at the restaurant Mamo NYC, where Joe and Sophie had had their engagement party, a source told E! News exclusively. They sat in the back area and stayed for about two hours.

Joe and Sophie were adorable as they sat together. Kevin and Danielle showed some PDA. The group ordered all of Mamo's specials, such as the truffle pizza and pasta dishes, and left around 10.

Iggy, accompanied by a security guard, joined Nick midway through the meal and the two appeared to enjoy a friendly chat.