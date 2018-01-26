Jenna Dewan Tatum Talks ''Nerve-Wracking'' Lip Sync Battle Dance for Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum is the queen of confidence, except when she's asked to give Channing Tatum a lap dance on national television.
Fans will never forget the Step Up star's Magic Mike-inspired performance for her hubby on Lip Sync Battle in 2016, and of course, neither will she. Jenna called it one of the most "terrifying" moments of her life in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video, also reflecting on the moment Beyoncé came out with Channing during "Run the World (Girls.)"
"Neither Chan or I have ever been that nervous," Jenna shared. "No one in the history of Lip Sync Battle has done it twice!"
There were even a few hiccups before she took the stage, including one that involved Queen Bey herself.
As Jenna recalled, "They came in and they didn't tell me but they were like, ‘Oh, we're gonna switch the order. Somebody has a hard out.'"
Little did the celeb know at the time, but Beyoncé was backstage ready to strut her stuff alongside Channing. Dewan Tatum remembered thinking, "If Chan is being a diva in this moment, I'm going to actually murder him."
Safe to say Jenna lost her mind as soon as Bey surprised the audience, but that also meant she would have to follow one of the greatestLSB performances to date.
She revealed in the video, "There was a weird technical musical issue and we held. I head this one girl in the front row of the audience be like, ‘We love you too, Jenna!' And I was like, ‘Right...' Literally people just passed out and fainted when Chan and Beyonce came out."
No surprise here, Jenna totally killed her performance of Ginuwine's sexy hit "Pony" and gave Channing a run for his money.
From Jenna's perspective, "My most nerve-wracking moment of my life that actually ended up being the most fun moment of my life."