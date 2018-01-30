Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bed as His Wife

Attention front desk: Can we get two beds in this honeymoon suite?

As Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson continue their stay at the Moon Palace Jamaica resort, things between the pair appear to remain on rocky ground.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the couple finds themselves ready for bed and ready to share some heartfelt compliments.

"You are my wife and I'm in this for the long haul," Jephte shares in the clip. Shawniece adds, "That was very sweet. You are my husband and I have your back. Definitely going to look out for you."

But before you think this couple is having the perfect honeymoon, there's one little obstacle viewers get to witness. Jephte doesn't want to sleep in the same bed as his wife.