EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bed as His Wife

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Attention front desk: Can we get two beds in this honeymoon suite?

As Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson continue their stay at the Moon Palace Jamaica resort, things between the pair appear to remain on rocky ground.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the couple finds themselves ready for bed and ready to share some heartfelt compliments.

"You are my wife and I'm in this for the long haul," Jephte shares in the clip. Shawniece adds, "That was very sweet. You are my husband and I have your back. Definitely going to look out for you."

But before you think this couple is having the perfect honeymoon, there's one little obstacle viewers get to witness. Jephte doesn't want to sleep in the same bed as his wife.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

When Shawniece asks if he wants to come join her, Jephte declines claiming he's fine. "One of these days I'll get it," she jokes before the lights turn off.

While there may be giggles now, loyal fans are growing concerned that this couple isn't on the same level as the other pairs married at first sight. What does the future hold? You have to watch!

Married at First Sight airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Couples , TV , Reality TV , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Becca, The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin Becoming the Next Bachelorette

The Bachelor, Rebecca

Becca Kufrin Meets 5 Of Her Suitors Minutes After Being Named the Next Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin

The Bachelor's Becca Kufrin Donating Her $6,000 Venmo Donations to Stand Up to Cancer

The Bachelor, Rebecca

It's Official: Becca Kufrin Is the Next Bachelorette

Lauren, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Engaged After The Bachelor's Shocking Ending

The Bachelor, Becca

Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reunite For First Time Since Brutal Bachelor Breakup And It Was Awkward AF

The Bachelor, Becca

Should The Bachelor Have Aired Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin's Breakup?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -