Watch Liam Payne and Rita Ora Turn Up the Heat in "For You" Music Video

Let's start the weekend off with a little bit of romance!
As the countdown continues for the release of Fifty Shades Freed this February, one song featured on the movie's soundtrack has some hot new footage.
On Friday morning, Rita Ora and Liam Payne released the official music video for their track "For You."
In the video, the pair runs through a gorgeous estate in black tie clothing before finally coming together. "Waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you," the duo sings in the song. "Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you / Ooh na-na ayy, for love, 'till I found you."
The song is featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack available February 9.
"We shot it just before Christmas," Rita shared with Elle magazine before the video was released. "It's really cool; it's in a mansion, it's glamorous. It's beautiful, actually."
As for working with Liam, the singer couldn't say enough good things about the former One Direction singer.
"He's super professional, and that's fun," she told the publication. "He's obviously got a lot of experience in everything, and I definitely made a great friend during the process. He's definitely a lovely person and a joy to work with."
So what are you waiting for? Watch the full music video above and see Fifty Shades Freed when it hits the big screen February 9.
(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)