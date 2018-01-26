Watch Liam Payne and Rita Ora Turn Up the Heat in "For You" Music Video

Let's start the weekend off with a little bit of romance!

As the countdown continues for the release of Fifty Shades Freed this February, one song featured on the movie's soundtrack has some hot new footage.

On Friday morning, Rita Ora and Liam Payne released the official music video for their track "For You."

In the video, the pair runs through a gorgeous estate in black tie clothing before finally coming together. "Waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you," the duo sings in the song. "Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you / Ooh na-na ayy, for love, 'till I found you."

The song is featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack available February 9.