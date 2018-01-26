Ellen DeGeneres Is on a Never-Ending Quest to Confirm Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

It seems as though Ellen DeGeneres won't rest until she gets to the bottom of this pop culture conundrum.

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to remain quiet on confirming any and all pregnancy speculation, one familiar face is determined to find out the truth once and for all.

Beginning last fall, Ellen has been a voice for the people and tried her best to solve the mystery surviving Kylie's (possibly) expanding family.

It all began on Halloween when The Ellen DeGeneres Show host dressed up as "lesser-known Kardashian sister" Karla Kardashian on her talk show.

"I've got a new baby bump under my lady lumps," Karla, or rather Ellen, told the audience. "You know what that means: Either I'm pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards."