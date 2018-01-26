Lana Del Ray's Signature Cat-Eye Is V-Day Beauty Goals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lana Del Rey's beauty is an extension of her music, and that's why it's genius.
Since the debut of "Video Games" in 2011, the singer's stylized cinematic voice and songs references to the '50s and '60s have been personified with the use of makeup. Her retro style, which includes cat-eye makeup and Americana-influenced hairstyles, standout on the red carpet with its romantic notes and glamour. It's her signature, and like her sound, it's remained consistent and unique.
This year, the singer will make an appearance on the Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet, as her album, Lust for Life, is nominated for "Best Pop Album of the Year." Like her music videos' nostalgic romances (Watch: "Lust for Life" and "Love"), we predict her red carpet style won't stray from her signature look. There will be a cat-eye.
At least, we hope. The elongated eyeliner paired with rose-tinted eyeshadows and lipsticks pair well with the glamour of the red carpet. It's also classic, bringing a glamorous and feminine flair to any outfit, at any event. It's a go-to for the star, and for anyone else that enjoys an easy, sultry beauty look.
Love the singer's look? Thinking of adding this cat-eye to your Valentine's Day beauty? Check out steps and tips from PRIV makeup artist, Jared Lipscomb below!
Apply a primer to the lids for long-lasting wear.
Wash over the lid with a nude-to-pink eyeshadow, using a blending brush.
If you have trouble drawing even cat-eye lines, use a stamp to outline the pointed tip.
Fill in the outline and connect the outer portion to the inner, top lash line.
Apply mascara to the top and bottom lash line. Use a few coats on the top to add drama to the look.
Finish with a rose-tinted lipstick!
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Patina Shimmer, $22
