Wendy Williams "Sick" of #MeToo Movement, Says "Black People Aren't Really Good at Protesting"

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 12:19 PM

Wendy Williams says she's "sick" of the #MeToo movement.

During her "Hot Topics" segment this week on The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host discussed everything from the #MuteRKelly movement against R. Kelly to the #MeToo movement.

"So there's a grassroot movement to remove R. Kelly's music…or remove R. Kelly from the music industry forever," Williams said during the segment. "What is this 10 years too late? Really?"

She continued, "Two Atlanta women are really upset that R. Kelly has had a career despite decades of troubling accusations…so they have now created a hashtag #MuteRKelly. It's not gonna work. Black people aren't really good at protesting. Not since the King march…it's not going to work."

Later on, over 15 minutes into the "Hot Topics" segment, Williams told viewers, "I'm sick of this #MeToo movement…I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out and everything but now it's got…I look at all men like, 'You're a #MeToo.' All of 'em, all of 'em, which is not fair."

She then added, "And they're asking everybody by the way at the Grammys to wear a white rose to support #MeToo."

You can watch Williams' "Hot Topics" segment above. Then tell us, what do you think about her comments?

Sound off below!

