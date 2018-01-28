Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Happy Grammys Sunday!

The 2018 Grammy Awards aired live on Sunday and E! News was there to offer you exclusive, behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the ceremony's broadcast.

Check back here periodically for updates throughout the day!

During the Show:

Beyoncé has been spotted! The singer, wearing a black gown, was seen sitting with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, who wore a white outfit. They had skipped the red carpet. During Stingand Shaggy's performance, Bey kept her sunglasses on and danced in her seat as Blue sat on her lap. Jay was seen bending down and talking to their daughter as Bey moved to the music. He got up on his feet as soon as the performance ended.

After her own performance, two men helped Lady Gaga and her giant dress off the stage. She walked slowly, grabbing her outfit carefully, and was graceful and poised as she made her exit.

Pink ran over to the woman who performed the sign language interpretation of her performance and gave her a huge hug. They walked arm and arm to the side of the stage, talking, smiling and laughing.

As soon as Katie Holmes announced Cardi B (who was about to perform with Bruno Mars), Bebe Rexha jumped out of her seat. She started dancing before the music started.

After Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna finished their acceptance speech for winning Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Loyalty," John Legend went over to Tony Bennett and guided him off to a stairway.

When Kendrick mentioned fellow nominee Jay-Z in his acceptance speech for Best Rap Album, Jay bowed his head. When Kendrick said, "Jay for president," Jay laughed and clapped.

Jay-z watched Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), who was performing on the middle stage, on the big screens from his seat. He was bopping his head to the beat and sipping on water. Jay Z stood up and gave the performer a standing Ovation.

Little Big Town's set took an entire commercial break and Sam Smith's entire performance to set up. The group waited patiently at their microphones as Alessa Cara won Best New Artist.

Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg started out dancing in their seats to "Despacito" and then ended up dancing in the aisles. They kissed a few times as the song ended. Other audience members also danced to the performance.

Jerry Seinfeld thought the puppy gag was hysterical and laughed about it long after the camera was off him. Jerry handed wife Jessica Seinfeld the puppy he had held on-camera and she snuggled it and seemed so happy. Once the lights went down, a man took the puppy away.