Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Happy Grammys Sunday!
The 2018 Grammy Awards aired live on Sunday and E! News was there to offer you exclusive, behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the ceremony's broadcast.
Check back here periodically for updates throughout the day!
During the Show:
Beyoncé has been spotted! The singer, wearing a black gown, was seen sitting with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, who wore a white outfit. They had skipped the red carpet. During Stingand Shaggy's performance, Bey kept her sunglasses on and danced in her seat as Blue sat on her lap. Jay was seen bending down and talking to their daughter as Bey moved to the music. He got up on his feet as soon as the performance ended.
After her own performance, two men helped Lady Gaga and her giant dress off the stage. She walked slowly, grabbing her outfit carefully, and was graceful and poised as she made her exit.
Pink ran over to the woman who performed the sign language interpretation of her performance and gave her a huge hug. They walked arm and arm to the side of the stage, talking, smiling and laughing.
As soon as Katie Holmes announced Cardi B (who was about to perform with Bruno Mars), Bebe Rexha jumped out of her seat. She started dancing before the music started.
After Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna finished their acceptance speech for winning Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Loyalty," John Legend went over to Tony Bennett and guided him off to a stairway.
When Kendrick mentioned fellow nominee Jay-Z in his acceptance speech for Best Rap Album, Jay bowed his head. When Kendrick said, "Jay for president," Jay laughed and clapped.
Jay-z watched Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), who was performing on the middle stage, on the big screens from his seat. He was bopping his head to the beat and sipping on water. Jay Z stood up and gave the performer a standing Ovation.
Little Big Town's set took an entire commercial break and Sam Smith's entire performance to set up. The group waited patiently at their microphones as Alessa Cara won Best New Artist.
Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg started out dancing in their seats to "Despacito" and then ended up dancing in the aisles. They kissed a few times as the song ended. Other audience members also danced to the performance.
Jerry Seinfeld thought the puppy gag was hysterical and laughed about it long after the camera was off him. Jerry handed wife Jessica Seinfeld the puppy he had held on-camera and she snuggled it and seemed so happy. Once the lights went down, a man took the puppy away.
Before the Show:
Lady Gaga arrived early and walked calmly down the red carpet. She stopped to say hi to her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett while he was doing an interview.
She was later spotted walking into an elevator with her beau, Christian Carino, and many bodyguards, spurring a few people who were already inside to exit and wait for another one.
Host James Corden and Sam Smith were very happy to see each other, giving each other hugs and making kissing gestures.
Before the show started, it was revealed that Cardi B lost both her Grammy nominations to Kendrick Lamar. However, she was as cheerful, candid and hilarious as ever on the red carpet, where she also flashed her diamond engagement ring from Offset.
SZA overcame her shyness to walk the Grammys red carpet, where she was accompanied by her mom and grandmother.
Pink also made the Grammys a family affair—she brought her mother, her husband and their daughter Willow, one of their two kids. Willow appeared sleepy at times.
Hart was heard telling someone, "It's her night," referring to Pink.
Fellow nominee Julia Michaels, who had written a song for Pink in the past, said hi to the singer and then bent down to talk to Willow and said they were matching. Michaels told Seacrest on the red carpet that Pink is her "idol."
Nominee Lil Uzi Vert went viral on Twitter after he gave a shout-out to Pop-Tarts in an interview on the red carpet with E! News' Giuliana Rancic.
Best New Artist nominee Khalid attended the event with his parents. He had tweeted four years ago that he wanted to go the Grammys one day, and now he's here! He expressed his excitement about it in an interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest.
After his interview, Kelly Clarkson bumped into him on the red carpet and told him she's a "huge fan" of his, adding, "My sister, or my sister, my daughter, my 16-year-old daughter is flipping out right now. Literally she introduced me to your music and I'm addicted it's so good."
Clarkson talked to Seacrest on the red carpet, where he surprised her with a pillow bearing an image of her fangirling over Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globes after her E! News interview. Clarkson told Seacrest at the Grammys that she loves the gift.
Seacrest played peek-a-boo with DJ Khaled's 1-year-old son Asahd on the red carpet.
Playing peek-a-boo with Asahd. We lost @djkhaled #eredcarpet #grammys pic.twitter.com/YIYQJNL5OA— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 29, 2018
Asahd drew cheers as he appeared with his dad and mom Nicole on the red carpet. When DJ Khaled left to pose for solo photos, the toddler got upset.
Nick Jonas broke scores of fans' hearts when he told Seacrest that despite recent rumors, there is no Jonas Brothers reunion in the works.
Reba McEntire walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo.
Rita Ora went up to Sting to say hello and also took a photo with him and Shaggy.
The 2018 Grammys aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday.
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28