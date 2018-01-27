Grammys on the Go: How to Watch the 2018 Red Carpet Wherever You Are

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 6:00 AM

Presented by AT&T

Raise your hand if Sunday Funday is your all-time favorite day of the week.

This seventh day is arguably the best because it truly is your last hurrah before you dive into the workweek on Monday. Now yours might look different from someone else's, but that doesn't make it any less significant. While some of us enjoy leisurely bottomless mimosa brunches, others prefer to stay at home in PJs all day.

So what do you do when you want to watch the 2018 Grammys red carpet, but not cancel your important plans? Thanks to the E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T, you can watch exclusive coverage on the go. Just download the E! News app (get it here: iOS App Store or Google Play Store) and you'll be able to proceed with your regularly scheduled activities right from your mobile device or tablet.

Translation: Wherever you are and whatever it is you're doing this Sunday, you won't miss a beat (multitasking at its finest, we know).

Read

Live-Tweet Us All Your Grammys 2018 Thoughts—Tell Us How You Really Feel

Perhaps you're the type who prefers to stay in and do a face mask on your day off. Don't let that stop you from tuning in.

Branded: Will Marfuggi, ATT Grammy Sunday

On the flip side, maybe you're a fitness fiend and you'll be in the middle of a workout this time tomorrow.  

Branded: Will Marfuggi, ATT Grammy Sunday

If we had to guess, you'll probably also want to make a snack at some point in the day, too. 

Branded: Will Marfuggi, ATT Grammy Sunday

Or maybe your Sunday will consist of grabbing a fresh cup of coffee and chilling outside for a bit. 

Branded: Will Marfuggi, ATT Grammy Sunday

Whatever it is you're doing, you'll be able to tune in tomorrow, January 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with ease. 

You tell us: What Sunday Funday pastime will you be partaking in while you watch E! Live 360? 

