Jennifer Lawrence Inspires Teen Activists During Surprise Visit at Ohio High School: ''This Is Your Time''

At just 27 years old, Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. But even with her busy production schedule and over 100 award wins, she still finds time to focus on her other passion...

Politics.

On Thursday morning, Lawrence visited a government class at Ohio's Cleveland Heights High School. In collaboration with Represent.US, a grassroots organization, the Mother! star spoke to a group of juniors and seniors about fixing democracy. Other board members of Represent.US include: Adam McKay, director of The Big Short, and David O. Russell, who directed Lawrence in American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

Needless to say, the students who were able to attend the discussion were inspired.