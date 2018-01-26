Katie Holmes Reflects on Dawson's Creek at 20: "I Feel Really Grateful"

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Delta
If you, like Katie Holmes, celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dawson's Creek, you probably helped make the actress' day.
"I was really excited by the fan response and it really made me realize, because at the time we were working a lot and we were so young and it was hard to understand the impact, so it's really nice when people bring it up 20 years later and I feel really grateful about that," Holmes told E! News at Delta Air Lines' Grammy party.
Holmes also marked the premiere milestone on Instagram with a photo of the pilot script signed by the cast.
In an interview, series creator Kevin Williamson reflected on Holmes' audition for the role of Joey Potter.
"Joe was written to be a tomboy and everyone was coming in being very much a tomboy. We were very close to going with Selma Blair, who was amazing. She read it very tough, with a lot of heart. The casting director came in with this tape from Ohio and wanted to show it to me," Williamson told The Hollywood Reporter in a retrospective interview. "It was Katie Holmes in the basement of her home, reading with her mom as Dawson. She was sitting in a chair with her hair all around her and all you saw were these two big eyes. I just went holy s--t, who is this?! What are those eyes?! Is this how they grow them in Toledo?! Can we get her on a plane today?"
Williamson said Holmes couldn't come out to Los Angeles because she was in the middle of her high school's production of Damn Yankees "She said the show closed in two weeks. She wouldn't let her classmates down. I didn't know if she was even going to get the part, but we waited. When she walked in, she was all that and more," he said.
In today's age of reunions and revivals, Williamson said he has not spoken to the cast about reuniting.
"What would we do?! One of the reasons we did the finale five years in the future was to put a button on it. What would a reunion be? What would that look like? Why would you? I don't see it and I don't feel it. The finale was such a beautiful moment in time and the show was always meant to be a nostalgia piece. Let it stay there and live in its nostalgia and its nostalgic universe," he told THR.
Holmes told E! News that there hasn't every been "any serious discussions about that, but there has been a lot of interest and that's great." Would she do it? "Yeah, I mean it was a wonderful experience it would be great to try to capture that again."
Here's an idea: Get the cast together for a taped reunion, looking back on the beloved series that launched the careers of Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek. Fans just want to see them together again.