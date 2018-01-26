Tom Cruise Reveals His Ankle Is Still Broken as He Shares a Photo of Death-Defying Mission: Impossible Stunt

Press Association via AP Images
Tom Cruise is still recovering from his Mission: Impossible ankle injury.
This past August, the 55-year-old actor broke his ankle while performing a stunt on the Mission: Impossible 6 set in London. During the scene, Cruise was trying to jump from one platform to another but ended up slamming into a building.
Production of the film went on hiatus while Cruise recovered, but it sounds like the star is still injured. Cruise appeared on The Graham Norton Show this week with his MI co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg, and shared that he's still healing from the ankle injury.
"It's still broken but I'm doing well," Cruise said on the show. "It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going."
The film is still set to be released this summer on July 27, 2018, even though they still have some scenes to shoot.
"I spent eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do," Cruise told host Graham Norton.
The actor also shared on the show that he was chasing Cavill's character when he was injured. "I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall," he said. "I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn't want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. I said, 'It's broken. That's a wrap. Take me to hospital.' And then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.'"
On Thursday, Cruise joined Instagram and revealed the title of movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He's also shared photos of death-defying stunts in the movie with his followers. One shows the jump from one building to another and the other shows Cruise hanging on to the outside of a helicopter!
