Dakota Fanning, Adele and More Stars Who Have Secret Social Media Accounts

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 9:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

ESC: Lana Del Rey, E!ssentials

Lana Del Ray's Signature Cat-Eye Is V-Day Beauty Goals

Taryn Manning, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Taryn Manning Backtracks After Slamming Stylist Over $200 SAG Awards Dress

Add social media super sleuth to Dakota Fanning's résumée

The 23-year-old actress talked about her Instagram stalking skills during Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers

Like many celebrities, Fanning has a private Instagram account, which she uses to do a little investigating.

"Maybe I've blown my cover now," The Alienist star teased. 

But don't worry! Fanning uses her Internet lurking capabilities for good, like to expose lies.

"You know when you just feel somebody's lying to you, and you have to get down to the bottom of it?" she asked the host. 

She also likes to discover who a person's friends are when she meets someone new.

"It makes me sound like a big creep," she said with a laugh. 

"No," Seth Meyers replied, "like a little one."

Fanning isn't the only star to remain hush-hush about social media identity. Jon Hamm and Adele have secret profiles, too. Click on the gallery to see which other celebrities have secret social media accounts.

Photos

Celebrities With Secret Social Media Accounts

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Dakota Fanning , Seth Meyers , Late Night
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.