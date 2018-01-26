Dakota Fanning, Adele and More Stars Who Have Secret Social Media Accounts

Add social media super sleuth to Dakota Fanning's résumée

The 23-year-old actress talked about her Instagram stalking skills during Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Like many celebrities, Fanning has a private Instagram account, which she uses to do a little investigating.

"Maybe I've blown my cover now," The Alienist star teased.

But don't worry! Fanning uses her Internet lurking capabilities for good, like to expose lies.

"You know when you just feel somebody's lying to you, and you have to get down to the bottom of it?" she asked the host.

She also likes to discover who a person's friends are when she meets someone new.

"It makes me sound like a big creep," she said with a laugh.

"No," Seth Meyers replied, "like a little one."

