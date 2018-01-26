Reese Witherspoon and Other Victims of Celeb Photoshop Fails

Photoshop fails, or perceived Photoshop fails, happen to celebs occasionally—even to A-listers.

Reese Witherspoon had a leg up on her fellow actors on prestigious magazine Vanity Fair's recent 2018 Hollywood Issue; the actress appears among several stars and many fans said it looks as though she has three legs!

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am," Witherspoon joked on Twitter. "( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)"

Meanwhile, many people noticed that her Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey, seated beside her, appears as though she has three hands.