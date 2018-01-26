Lady Gaga Bares Her Soul for Stripped Down "Joanne" Music Video

Lady Gaga brought it back to the basics for her newest music video.

This year's two-time Grammy nominee released a piano rendition and accompanying stripped down visual for her hit track, "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)," inspired by her late aunt, Joanne Germanotta. Gaga pays tribute to Germanotta, who influenced the eponymous track and the star's fifth studio album, with the opening words, "Joanne was my father's sister who died at the age of 19 from the auto-immune disease Lupus. My father was only 15 when she passed away."

Throughout the understated visual, the songstress keeps the attention on the music as she sings and plays behind a keyboard and frolics through the woods with a guitar. Her vocals are crystal clear backed solely by a single piano.