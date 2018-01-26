Lisa Kudrow: The Friends Cast Knows About Fake Movie Trailer, But I Don't Know What to Do With It

Friends fans are still clinging on to hope for a reunion, despite dozens of comments from producers and the stars of the hit series saying it's never going to happen, so much so that many fell for a fake Friends movie trailer.

"I just found that out," Lisa Kudrow told Conan O'Brien on his TBS series Conan about the fake trailer's massive views. "That's insane."

Courteney Cox is the one who told Kudrow, who can now be seen in Netflix's Grace & Frankie, about the trailer. "Courteney, actually, was the one who said, ‘Did you see that trailer? Oh my god. What do we do?' Nothing," Kudrow said. "That's like a clip! It's a lot of Cougar Town…"

Still, Kudrow said she doesn't know what to make of it. "It's just, like, sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it's called Friends movie trailer."