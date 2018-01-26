Lisa Kudrow: The Friends Cast Knows About Fake Movie Trailer, But I Don't Know What to Do With It

Friends fans are still clinging on to hope for a reunion, despite dozens of comments from producers and the stars of the hit series saying it's never going to happen, so much so that many fell for a fake Friends movie trailer.
"I just found that out," Lisa Kudrow told Conan O'Brien on his TBS series Conan about the fake trailer's massive views. "That's insane."
Courteney Cox is the one who told Kudrow, who can now be seen in Netflix's Grace & Frankie, about the trailer. "Courteney, actually, was the one who said, ‘Did you see that trailer? Oh my god. What do we do?' Nothing," Kudrow said. "That's like a clip! It's a lot of Cougar Town…"
Still, Kudrow said she doesn't know what to make of it. "It's just, like, sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it's called Friends movie trailer."
O'Brien was quick to point out the enduring popularity of Friends, especially now that it's available to stream and binge watch. "Something should be done," Kudrow said about capitalizing on the interest. "I don't know what. I don't know what. They're rebooting everything, but I don't know how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that's just said. That's not fun!"
"Nobody said it had to be a comedy," O'Brien quipped.
"There will never be a Friends reunion movie," Kauffman said at a 2016 TCA session. She has said this for years, previously, telling E! News, "Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you have a family, there's no need anymore."
Kauffman and Kudrow did have a Friends reunion of their own on Grace & Frankie. Kauffman co-created that series.