Russell Simmons Denies Rape Allegation as $5 Million Lawsuit Is Filed Against Him

Russell Simmons is being sued to the tune of $5 million for allegedly raping a woman in 2016, a claim he calls "absolutely untrue."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Jennifer Jarosik is suing the music mogul for sexual assault and battery, as well as for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Simmons released a lengthy statement to E! News in response, which read, "This allegation is absolutely untrue. I look forward to having my day in court—where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known. In the meantime, please understand that I will not litigate this matter in the media. I am confident that when all is said and all is done, it will be as clear to others as it is to me that I did not do what this lawsuit accuses me of doing."

Jarosik, then an aspiring documentary filmmaker, states in the lawsuit that she first met and forged a friendship with Simmons in 2006. At the time, she claims Simmons offered to co-produce and finance a film she was working on.

In August 2016, Jarosik alleges Simmons invited her to his home, where upon arriving he allegedly asked her to have sex. Jarosik claims she denied his request, and Simmons "got aggressive" and pushed her on his bed. In the documents, Jarosik claims Simmons knocked her off the bed and hit her head after she "tried to force [Simmons] away from her." Simmons then allegedly "pounced on her while she was still in shock and fear, and proceeded to rape her."