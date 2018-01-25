Khloe Kardashian Admits Her Cellulite Is ''Way More Prominent'' While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashianisn't afraid to address the realities of her changing figure.

The E! reality star, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child, took to Twitter Thursday with a few candid confessions about her physique. Khloe admitted to having cellulite on her legs, quoting an explanation that read, "'Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.'"

She continued, "I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment."

On a positive note, Khloe said she hasn't gotten stretch marks, which she attributes to being "chubby" years ago.