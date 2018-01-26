Cindy Crawford Is Badass at Balmain & More Best Dressed Stars

What's a feast for the eyes better than fashion week? Paris Couture Week!

Designers, models and celebrities—including Kate Hudson, Willow Smith and Olivia Palermo —descended on the City of Lights in their designer bests to see the spring-summer 2018 collections. What makes this week stand apart from others, you ask? Unlike ready-to-wear runways, couture pieces are made to order in an atelier (a workshop of sorts full of the most formidable minds in fashion). This is where the great houses of Chanel, Dior and Valentino do what they do best, and where more modern brands like Ralph & Russo and Alexandre Vauthier come to delightfully surprise.

Because the runway fashion is so good, the street style is, too.