You're 6 Steps Away From Shakira-Inspired Voluminous Curls

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 4:00 PM

ESC: E!ssentials, Shakira

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards

It's no secret that Shakira's voluminous curly hair plays a major role in her appeal.

Big, blonde, full of curls—the Grammy-nominated artist's natural hair texture is a part of her signature look. Her sensational locks stand as an example of the beauty of volume and texture, even in a world that commonly pushes people to be frizz-free. It has a carefree nature and effortlessness that continues to make an impact on the red carpet, as well as aligns to the natural hair movement that has gained more momentum this award season. 

The best part: If you weren't born with voluminous curls like the El Dorado singer, the look is easy to achieve.

Editor's Pick: Best Products for Naturally Curly Hair

Thanks to PRIV hairstylist, Bradley Leake, we've got the breakdown below! 

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards, Shakira

Step 1

Spritz hair with a heat protectant, prior to curling.

Paul Mitchell Neuro Style Protect HeatCTRL Iron Hairspray, $21.99

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards, Shakira

Step 2

Split hair into four sections, then alternate curl patterns as you curl each section using a tapered curling wand.

BaByliss Pro Porcelain Conical Wand, $41

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards, Shakira

Step 3

Increase volume by applying texture spray to curls.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $46

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards, Shakira

Step 4

Divide up curls using the end of a metal rat tail comb, adding even more volume and texture.

Cricket Silkomb Wide Tooth Tail, $6.99

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards, Shakira

Step 5

Use a hairspray with medium hold to make the style long-lasting.

Balmain Paris Hair Couture Session Spray, $40

ESC: Priv x E!ssentials Grammy Awards, Shakira, Final Look

Final Look!

Need some help? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

