Grammys 2018: When and How to Watch

Lights, camera, 2018 Grammys!
Excitement surrounding the 60th annual ceremony only continues to grow, as music royalty prepares to share the spotlight during the highly-anticipated telecast. This year's crop of nominees boasts unmatched talent, and more than 30 artists from practically every genre make for one jam-packed performance lineup.
Ahead of the main event, we're breaking down all the Grammys basics you need to know.
When are the Grammys?
The Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, Jan. 28 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. PT / 7:30 to 11 p.m. ET.
Where are the Grammys?
None other than New York City's Madison Square Garden! The Grammys last took over the Big Apple in 2003, as ceremonies are typically held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
How and where can I watch the Grammys?
CBS will broadcast the Grammys live on Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can also livestream the show through the CBS All Access subscription service, which is available on CBS.com, as well as the CBS app available for iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and more. And of course, we'd be remiss not to mention E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.
Who is hosting the Grammys?
James Cordenreturns as the evening's MC for the second year in a row. As for how he's preparing, the late-night host told E! News, "You've got to leave your ego at the door really and you just can't make it all about you. You've just got to celebrate these great artists. It's not about a host, it's not about who's hosting the Grammys, it's who's performing."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who is playing at the Grammys?
Take notes, people! Kendrick Lamar is slated to open the show with U2and Dave, and other performers include Miley Cyruswith Elton John, Rihannawith DJ Khaledand Bryson Tiller, Bruno Marswith Cardi B, Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Little Big Town, Childish Gambino, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Pink, Patti Lupone with Ben Platt, Chris Stapleton with Emmylou Harris, Sting, SZA, and Gary Clarke Jr. with Jon Batiste.
Additionally, Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Obsorne will pay tribute to the victims of the Harvest 91 Festival mass shooting.