Grammys 2018: When and How to Watch

Lights, camera, 2018 Grammys!

Excitement surrounding the 60th annual ceremony only continues to grow, as music royalty prepares to share the spotlight during the highly-anticipated telecast. This year's crop of nominees boasts unmatched talent, and more than 30 artists from practically every genre make for one jam-packed performance lineup.

Ahead of the main event, we're breaking down all the Grammys basics you need to know.

When are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, Jan. 28 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. PT / 7:30 to 11 p.m. ET.

Where are the Grammys?

None other than New York City's Madison Square Garden! The Grammys last took over the Big Apple in 2003, as ceremonies are typically held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.